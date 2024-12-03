Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

