Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CART. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.4 %

Maplebear stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($20.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 298,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,957.92. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $891,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,528,321.71. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,954 shares of company stock worth $4,890,405. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176,137 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 151.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

