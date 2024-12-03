Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.8 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
