Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.8 days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.