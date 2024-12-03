Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.4% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $86,337,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.