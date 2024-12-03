DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.5 days.

DCCPF stock remained flat at $73.36 during trading on Tuesday. DCC has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

