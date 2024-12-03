Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 11,175 shares.The stock last traded at $574.88 and had previously closed at $582.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.47. The company has a market cap of $786.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

