Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 0.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 402.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 63,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,102,528.16. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,732. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock worth $3,427,975. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

