Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

Croma Security Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.22. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.09).

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,125.30). Also, insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £168,640 ($213,441.34). 56.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.