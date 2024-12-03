CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,028 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.