CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 91,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

