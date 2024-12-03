CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $276,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

