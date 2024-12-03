CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

