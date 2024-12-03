Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $23.22. Coupang shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 7,517,483 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 228.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

