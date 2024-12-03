Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $21,973,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after buying an additional 1,742,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 44.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 590,946 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 22.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,205.40. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.