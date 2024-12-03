Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. 476,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.43. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.