Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4,879.19 and last traded at C$4,738.54, with a volume of 2938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4,790.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4,416.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4,182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.353 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

