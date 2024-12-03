Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

