Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

COGNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 2,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

