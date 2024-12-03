Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 3,177,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,910,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.