CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $239.46 and last traded at $238.79, with a volume of 791704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.61.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,298. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,119 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 46,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

