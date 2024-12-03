Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 1,202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $3.53 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
About Close Brothers Group
