ClearAlpha Technologies LP Invests $301,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,174 shares of company stock worth $27,323,759. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

