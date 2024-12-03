Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 380.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $255.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

