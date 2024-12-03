City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Buys A$71,250.00 in Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,250.00 ($46,266.23).

City Chic Collective Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get City Chic Collective alerts:

City Chic Collective Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

City Chic Collective Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of plus-size women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers its products under the City Chic brand. It also operates a network of retail stores. The company sells its products through online websites and marketplaces; and wholesale stores.

Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.