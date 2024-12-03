City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Buys A$71,250.00 in Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,250.00 ($46,266.23).
City Chic Collective Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
City Chic Collective Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than City Chic Collective
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.