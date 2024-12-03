China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,903,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of CNPPF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
