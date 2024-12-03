China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,903,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 4,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of CNPPF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

