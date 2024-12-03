China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,798,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 3,481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.