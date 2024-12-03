Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,103 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,902,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,993,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 11,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $899,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb
Airbnb Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.