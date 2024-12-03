Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,735 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southern worth $53,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2,078.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 152,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 145,667 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

