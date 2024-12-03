Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 688,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,886. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.