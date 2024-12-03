Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 28521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CEPU

Central Puerto Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.