Centiva Capital LP Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

