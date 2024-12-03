Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viper Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,282,000 after acquiring an additional 224,021 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 841,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 582,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viper Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Viper Energy stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Viper Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
