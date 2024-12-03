Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,933,403.72. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 375,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,064,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

