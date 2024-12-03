Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. 2,179,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,043. Celanese has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

