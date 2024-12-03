Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the third quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 503,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 75.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 3.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,182. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $252.42 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

