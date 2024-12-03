Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Carvana Stock Down 0.9 %

CVNA stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.77. 437,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. Carvana has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,418.42 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457,575. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,348,370.63. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,118,063 shares of company stock valued at $389,949,579. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

