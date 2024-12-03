Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Canfor Price Performance
CFPZF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 27,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Canfor has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.33.
About Canfor
