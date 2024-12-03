Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Canfor Price Performance

CFPZF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 27,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Canfor has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.33.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

