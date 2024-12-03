Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,441,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 2,835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.2 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
CDNAF opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $120.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
