Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 130.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

