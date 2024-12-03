CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CAE stock opened at C$33.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.85.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

