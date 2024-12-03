CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CAE
CAE Stock Performance
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.