Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is Hauser Brothers GmbH’s 5th Largest Position

Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 11.3% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

