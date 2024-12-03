BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,844 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Xylem stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

