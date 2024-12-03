BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,604 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,064,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,530,000 after buying an additional 751,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

