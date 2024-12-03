BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,797 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

