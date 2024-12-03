BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,068 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,358,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,096,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

