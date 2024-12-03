BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after acquiring an additional 166,798 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 12.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.