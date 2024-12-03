Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,805. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

