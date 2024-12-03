BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.0 million-$279.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.6 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

BOX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. 2,643,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

