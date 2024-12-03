Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $71.39.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.