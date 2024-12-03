BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

BlackRock has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $48.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,020.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $742.22 and a 52-week high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

